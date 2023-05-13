WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - As of Sunday morning, the Auglaize County Sheriff says 30-year-old Brendan Reed is still on the run. Law enforcement searched into the night with assistance from numerous agencies including aviation and K-9 units but were unable to locate him. On Saturday around 12:30 pm, Reed forced a door open at the jail and fled on foot. He was in jail for a drug violation and has ties to Darke County and Portland Indiana. If you see Reed you are asked to call 9-1-1 or the Auglaize Co. Sheriff's Office at 419-739-6565.
Media Release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office 5/13/23
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an Inmate that escaped from the Auglaize County Corrections Center.
On May13th at approximately 1230pm, Inmate Brendan D. Reed forced open a locked door and fled from the Corrections Center. Brendan was last seen in the area of the Wapakoneta Water Treatment Plant. Brendan was wearing a bright yellow jumpsuit and orange flip flops.
Brendan has ties to Darke County and Portland Indiana. If you see Brendan, please call 911 and contact Law Enforcement immediately.
Brendan is 30 yoa (09-09-1992) and is 5’ 09” and weighs 190 with brown hair and brown eyes. Brendan was incarcerated on a Drug Violation.
This is an active investigation with Law Enforcement Officers from numerous agencies currently assisting the Sheriff’s Office. Further updates will be made when information becomes available that will not compromise the investigation.