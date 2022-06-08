Explosion destroys house outside of Bluffton

*Latest Update* 6/9/22 Noon Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people.
The Bluffton Fire Department responded to a report of a house explosion around 6PM Wednesday at 2275 State Route 103. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The explosion could be heard and felt miles away from the scene. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered in the rubble and transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy. There is is no indication of any criminal activity and the cause remains under investigation.
Previous Update 6/9/22 First Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office reported the explosion at 2275 State Route 103, happened just after 6 pm Wednesday. The house was leveled and two bodies were found in the rubble. There were reports that the explosion was heard and felt miles away. The state fire marshal's office is handling the investigation. The names of the victims are not being released at this time.
6/8/22 Your News Now at 11: An explosion destroyed a house outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening.
The explosion happened in the 2000 block of State Route 103 just outside of Bluffton. Not many details are being released, but the Hancock County Sheriff's Office did confirm that officers and first responders were still on the scene as of 11 pm. We will have more details as they become available.
