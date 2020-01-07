Update from Ohio State Highway Patrol: The Ohio State Highway Patrol's investigation determined that the bus went left of center striking a 2017 Nissan Altima. You can read the entire press release by clicking the PDF below.
1/8/20 - Your News Now at Six : There are no reports of injuries after a car versus school bus crash in American Township on Tuesday (1/7/20) afternoon.
A car reportedly struck the bus on Kimberly Drive near Deerfield just after 4 p.m. The damage was apparently minor and students still on the bus were transferred to other vehicles for the ride home. The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.