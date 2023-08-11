LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A bomb squad was called this morning to the Federal Building in Lima to inspect a suspicious package.
Lima police say that a suspicious package was delivered to the building Friday morning. Employees self-evacuated and reported the delivery. Police set up a perimeter of 300 hundred feet around the area. As the bomb squad set up outside in order to examine the box. After a lengthy investigation, it was found that the box only contained office supplies.
The area at West North Street and McDonel Street was closed, as the area was blocked off from Metcalf to North West Street.
August 11, 2023 4:51 PM Update/Edit - Updated article with new information from the Allen County EMA Director.