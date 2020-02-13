Your News Now at 10: A man is now in custody after refusing to come out of his home for nearly five hours.
Police were called to 4th Street between Greeley Chapel Road and Bowman Road at around 2 p.m. People working outside his home called the Allen County Sheriff's Office after he fired multiple rounds into the air. Deputies say they attempted to contact him, but he refused. Allen County SWAT and their new SWAT vehicle were deployed to continue negotiations to get the man out of his house. So law enforcement decided to take action.
Lt. Andre McConnahea said, "They were able to finally enter the home. Once they made entry to the home they did a methodical search and were eventually able to locate him, and he did surrender peacefully."
The identity of the suspect has not yet been released. We will have more information once it's available.
7:09 P.M. Update: The man is in custody.
