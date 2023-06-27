June 27, 2023 Press Release from Mark Pompilio, Community Blood Center: DAYTON, Ohio – Community Blood Center is in urgent need of multiple blood types as the July 4th holiday begins. Walk-in donors are welcome at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. where all registered donors Monday through Thursday, June 26-29 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card.
The July 4th holiday period is one of the most challenging times of the year for maintaining the blood supply because of high usage and fewer blood drives. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.
CBC is currently in critical need of type O negative and in low supply of type O positive, type A negative, and type B positive. CBC needs donors to help with the current shortage and to prepare for the demands of the long holiday weekend. There are fewer blood drives in the two-week period surrounding July 4th and the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be closed July 4th.
Everyone who registers to donate with CBC receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” beach towel and is automatically entered in the final weekly “Pick Your Prize” drawing to win the choice of a YETI cooler, Blackstone grill, or Ascend Kayak.
Everyone who registers to donate at the Dayton CBC June 26-29 will receive a Kroger $10 gift card. All registered donors Friday, June 30, Saturday July 1 and Monday, July 3 at the Dayton CBC will receive a free cherry pie and will be entered in the three-day drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium.
There will also be a July 3-15 drawing to win Morgan Wallen tickets. All registered donors at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC will be entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the Aug. 11 concert at Ohio Stadium.
You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.
Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call (937) 461-3220. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.
Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.