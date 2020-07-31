US and Ohio departments of Ag warning about unsolicited seed coming in the mail

The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people to drop off any seeds that they may have gotten in the mail that they didn't ask for.
You may have seen social media posts about people receiving a package with seeds in the mail. There have been an increased number of people getting the seeds in Ohio, including here in West Central Ohio. The United States and Ohio Departments of Agriculture are asking people not to open the seed packets and don’t plant the seeds. Some are reporting that the seeds are coming from China. If you do get the seeds you are asked to drop the packet off at your county's OSU Extension Agent or mail it to the USDA address below.
Attn: USDA -SITC
8995 East Main Street, Building 23
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Media Release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture: The Packets Contain Unknown Seeds & Often Feature Chinese Writing
REYNOLDSBURG, OH (July 27, 2020) – The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) has been notified that several Ohio residents have received unsolicited packages in the mail containing seeds that appear to have originated from China. The types of seeds in the packages are currently unknown and may contain invasive plant species. Similar seed packets have been received recently in several other locations across the United States.
If you receive a package of this type, please DO NOT plant these seeds. If they are in sealed packaging, do not open the sealed package. You can report the seeds to ODA online here or you may contact the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Anti-smuggling Hotline by calling 800-877-3835 or by emailing SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov. Also, if possible, please retain the original packaging, as that information may be useful to trade compliance officers as they work through this issue.
Unsolicited seeds could be invasive species, contain noxious weeds, could introduce diseases to local plants, or could be harmful to livestock. Invasive species and noxious weeds can displace native plants and increase costs of food production. ODA and APHIS work hard to prevent the introduction of invasive species and protect Ohio agriculture. All foreign seeds shipped to the United States should have a phytosanitary certificate which guarantees the seeds meet important requirements.
We will have the latest information regarding this investigation on our website.