USPS predicting delays in service because of financial losses

The United States Postal Service says there could be delays in mail delivery because of their revenue losses due to the pandemic.
The post office reported a $4.5 billion loss in revenue for the first three months of this year, before the coronavirus really hit the United States. After the outbreak, those numbers went up and they expect to have losses of around $22 billion over the next 18 months. The new postmaster general, who took over in June, says he has a plan to help make the centuries-old agency solvent, but that could affect mail delivery. During the first round of coronavirus funding, Congress approved a $10 billion line of credit for the post office. Senator Rob Portman wants to see how that money is spent before he votes to authorize more funding.
"We got to be sure that the Post Office stays strong and so I'm open-minded about that," explained Senator Rob Portman. "I want to listen to what the actual numbers are, what their actual losses are, and again look back at the last legislation to make sure to the lending authority there and is practical and can be used by the post office.”
Members of the U.S. Senate and House have introduced bills to help bail out the post office. The Post Office has seen a rise in package deliveries over the last couple of months, but 1st class mail delivery fell 15% to 20% each week in April and May.