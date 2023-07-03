USPS stamp prices to increase to 66 cents on July 9th

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The cost to send a letter will be jumping three cents at the end of the week.
The U.S. Post Office will be increasing first-class stamp prices to 66 cents starting July 9th. This will be a nearly 5% increase from the current price of 63 cents. The price change was announced in April, and the post office says it is needed because of the cost of inflation and rising costs.
The price increases this week will be the fifth jump in prices since early 2019, when the Forever Stamp cost 50 cents. The United States Post Office is in the middle of a 10-year plan to reach financial stability, and the price increases were part of that plan to keep the agency from running in the red. Postcard prices will go to 51 cents, and international letters will climb to one dollar and 50 cents.