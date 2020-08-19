USW Local 624 votes on latest bargaining package, 17 months after negotiations began

The United Steel Workers of Husky Lima Refinery are once again deciding on a new bargaining agreement.
This week and next week, members of Local 624 are voting on the latest proposed bargaining package. The last one offered back in March was voted down. It's been nearly a year and a half since negotiations between the union and husky began. Since their last agreement expired in April 2019 they've been on a 24-hour rolling extension. The president of Local 624 says he's never seen a negotiation go on like this before. And he says the focus has not primarily been on wages.
"Well, we got them to move on a number of things that we voted a year ago, March 11, and voted down the company's package," said Mike Edelbrock, president of USW Local 624. "And we told them that wasn't good enough. That helped us reinforce to the company that they need to address our issues. We don't have a lot of financial issues, it's mostly working conditions. How we do our jobs, how we spend time with our families."
The results will be counted next Thursday. If voted down, negotiations will continue. Edelbrock says they have no intention of a strike.