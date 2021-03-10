From the Dayton VA Medical Center: The Dayton VA's Lima Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) is scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments for enrolled veterans ages 50 years and older and those with comorbidities.
Vaccinations will take place this Saturday and Sunday, March 13th and 14th. The clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Veterans are asked to call 419-229-3300, press option #2, then press option #2 again to make an appointment.
The CBOC is located at 750 West High Street, Suite 350, Lima, OH 45801-2967.