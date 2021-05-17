Vaccinations see an uptick since "Vax-a-Million" is announced

They say the odds are better than any of the Ohio Lottery Games and it only takes a shot in the arm to be and opting in to be eligible.
At a joint video conference held this morning, the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission announced the rules for entering Ohio’s “Vax-a-Million”. People **must** opt-in to the lottery. The process starts tomorrow (May 18th) at 8 a.m. for anyone eager to win 1-million dollars.
Here’s who’s qualified: any living United States citizen that is a permanent resident of Ohio, must be 18 years of age, and have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and a few other requirements. It’s all in an effort to get more people vaccinated to curb the spread of the virus and it may be working.
Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud explains, “Antidotally we’re getting some very good feedback of groups that are showing up for vaccinations at health departments that say “We’re here to win the lottery!” We were on the fence about the vaccine but I was probably going to get it anyway, I may as well get it now.”
Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald adds, “It’s an exciting time for the lottery and it’s an exciting time for the state of Ohio. So the odds are great let me tell you. The odds are better than any other game that we have out there in terms of multi-state games or even Ohio Classic Lotto. So you have a good chance of winning. So please sign up and register on our website.”
Children between the ages of 12 and 17 that are vaccinated can opt-in for a full 4-year ride to any Ohio state college or university. Each Wednesday from May 26th through June 23rd at 7:29 pm a winner will be announced. The Ohio Department of Health is using federal Coronavirus Relief funds to fund the initiative. You can find the full release of information at Ohiovaxamillion.com or call 1-833-427-5634.