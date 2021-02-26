Vaccine clinic brings hundreds of people to St. Rita’s each week

Mercy Health St. Rita’s has been rolling out vaccines to the public on a weekly basis, and on Friday they were able to give out over 300 hundred first doses.
It was a busy day at the Auxiliary Center at St. Rita’s as people from all over the area came to get their Coronavirus vaccine. People were in-and-out of their appointment on an average of 20 minutes.
The team of hospital staff makes sure each week there is not one wasted dose of the vaccine. Both people giving out the vaccines and those receiving them seem to be happy to be doing their part after almost a year through the pandemic.
Dr. Matt Owens, the chief clinical officer at St. Rita’s says, “For us in health care, it’s been a long year, and for the public it’s been a long year as well so in a really strange way it’s almost a celebration when we’re able to have these kinds of events, and I think the public sees it as such as well.”
Though the hospital has no control over how many doses of the vaccine they receive at once, they say they expect to get more and more available each week. For next week’s vaccine clinic, they anticipate around 400 doses to be available.
Registration for the next clinic is open, and for more information on how to sign up you can visit mercy.com.