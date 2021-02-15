The winter storm is causing several COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be postponed.
Allen County Public Health has canceled the vaccine clinic scheduled for February 16th and has rescheduled it for this Friday, February 19th with all appointments set for the same scheduled times.
Mercy Health St. Rita's is rescheduling February 16th's clinics for both the first and second doses of the vaccine. They will be rescheduled for next Tuesday, February 23rd. Appointment times will also be the same.
Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay is moving February 16th's clinic to February 25th with all appointments staying the same.
Mercer Health has also canceled its clinic, but next Tuesday, the 23rd, is the rescheduled date with the same appointment times planned.