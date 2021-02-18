Vaccine effects vary from person to person

Now that some people have had the COVID-19 vaccines, they have been able to give firsthand information of its effect.
Some have reported slight discomfort after the first dose of soreness in their arm to headaches and more. Many say the 2nd shot has a kick with body aches, slight fever and migraines, and severe chills. Health officials want people who are planning to get the vaccine not to take anything to lessen the side effects of the shot.
Allen County Public Health Prevention and Health Services Director Tami Gough explains. “Recently we have been able to learn that you really shouldn’t take any kind of fever-reducing medication such as Ibuprofen or Tylenol prior to receiving your vaccine. Because the point of the vaccine is, they want your body to react a little bit to the vaccine because that means you’re going to build up immunity.”
Gough says there is no way to predict how each individual is going to react if they get the vaccination.