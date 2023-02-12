Valentine's Cabin Fever hike gets people moving on a historic towpath

ST. MARYS, OH (WLIO) - People in St. Marys came out to work on getting healthy, and maybe learn something along the way.
The weather on Sunday was perfect for the Heritage Trails Park District's Valentine's Cabin Fever Hike. The goal of the Cabin Fever Hike series is to encourage people to get fit with other people and take in some scenic trails.
Free trail mix for hikers was provided by the St. Marys Area Resource Team. Couples, families, dogs, and friends set out on the canal towpath at their own pace to burn some calories before the Super Bowl and check out all the historical markers on the path.
"We'll be going on a 5k hike along the Miami-Erie Canal towpath trail and there's a lot really great interpretive things, especially in the St. Marys area, that you can learn about the towpath. So, I encourage people to just get out and read the signage, look at the restored mill and lock 13 and learn a little something as they go along their hike," said Terry McDonald, an administrative assistant for the Heritage Trails Park District.
The Heritage Trails Park District encourages people to find ways to spend more time outside during the winter.