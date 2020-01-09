Van catches fire and two people injured in morning Findlay accident

An accident in Findlay causes one vehicle to catch fire and sends two to the hospital.
Just after 10 o'clock Thursday morning, the Findlay Police Department was called out to the intersection of S. Main and W. Front Street for reports of a two-vehicle crash. They say 1990 Ford Econoline van driven by 39-year-old Dale Giannetto of Findlay was stopped at a light when he was hit from behind by a 2007 Dodge Ram Pick-up driven by 37-year-old Michael Warner of Beaverdam. The van caught fire and was put out by the fire department. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Warner was cited for causing the accident.