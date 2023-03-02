VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man was sentenced to 15 to 20 years in prison for a home invasion and assault last year.
19-year-old Johnathon Miller was sentenced on the charges of aggravated burglary, felonious assault, theft, and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Van Wert police say that on May 9th of 2022, Miller and Kaiden Gilbert broke into a home in the 300 block of Tyler Street in Van Wert. Two people were in the home at the time. The suspects had a gun and beat one of the victims with it, sending them to the hospital. Gilbert also pleaded guilty to the charges and will be sentenced this month.