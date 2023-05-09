Van Wert 5th graders get an early look at careers and job opportunities from area businesses

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - At the Van Wert County Fairgrounds today, fifth graders in Van Wert County get an early look at careers they may want to pursue in the future.
On May 9th, elementary school students had the chance to attend a learning opportunity hosted by Career Connections of Van Wert County.
"This is an event we hold for our fifth-grade students of Van Wert County. The schools that are participating are all our county schools as well; Van Wert, Crestview Elementary, Lincolnview Elementary, and then our Catholic School St. Mary's Assumption," stated Kerry Koontz, guidance counselor at Van Wert High School.
The idea behind "Let's Get Down to Business" is to teach the kids about economic and financial concepts while providing career education and encouraging them to explore the different job opportunities the county has to offer.
"We have invited somewhere in the vicinity of 50 local businesses to be a part of the event. We have Ohio Means Jobs, we have Van Wert Economic Development Office as part of that, and Main Street Van Wert. We also have Visit Van Wert along with our other businesses, and what we do is try to help kids get a better understanding of what it takes to do some of these professions and learn about our local companies here," added Koontz.
"We looked through Braun's Ambulances, and then, while we were in here, we did the united way, and then we learned about Cooper Farms, and Central Mutual Insurance," commented Maleigh Evans, 5th grader at Lincolnview Elementary.
"(We) filled out a job application, we were playing Bingo about all the places in Van Wert County and I only got three Bingo spots on the board. I had terrible luck," said Calin Balliet, 5th grader at Crestview Elementary.
While Calin might not have been so lucky in Bingo, most students thought they were pretty lucky to be learning how to apply for jobs at such a young age.
"(It was) kind of confusing on some parts that I didn't know but then some parts were pretty easy," commented Kellen Bragg, 5th grader at Van Wert Elementary.
"Different because I'm exploring new things that I never knew and stuff, but at the same time it's exciting because I'm learning new things that I never learned," added Evans.
Career connections not only educate students about the van wert community but helped them better connect with other people living in the county.
"They're engaging in conversation about 'Wow! What do you do? I didn't know this business existed in our town', or they make a connection like 'My neighbor works for this company, I didn't really know what they do', so, we're seeing a lot of reactions from the students in a very positive way," stated Koontz.
Events such as career connections will help students better prepare for their futures.