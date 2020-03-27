Both Van Wert and Auglaize counties have reported each county has one positive case of COVID-19.
While Van Wert County General Health District isn't giving any details about the specific patient, Auglaize revealed their patient is a 65-year-old woman. Giving details of patients is each health department's decision, but that's as much information about the case they will release. Bot Van Wert and Auglaize County plan to identify and notify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 case.