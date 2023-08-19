Van Wert County Ag Society Releases 2023 Fair Event Lineup

Press Release from the Van Wert County Ag Society: The Van Wert County Agricultural Society, the managing organization of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, is pleased to announce the schedule of events for the 167th Van Wert County Fair.
The 167th Van Wert County Fair, which runs August 29, 2023 through September 4, 2023 will bring family-friendly entertainment to Van Wert, while also providing an opportunity to showcase and educate fair patrons on the hard-work and dedication the Junior Fair youth have put into their livestock and non livestock projects.
Patrons can pay for a season pass at $25.00 each, Membership passes for $30.00 each or daily admission of $10.00. All children ages 12 and under get in FREE. Admission tickets can be purchased online at www.vanwertcountyfair.com or in the Fair Office at 1055 S. Washington St in Van Wert, OH. Jessop Amusement, the fair amusement ride partner, will have a wide variety of rides and games for all to enjoy. Ride passes can be purchased presale in the Fair Office for $20 for a 4-hour session or $80 for Mega Ride passes which include all ride sessions all fair week.
Mike Poling, Fair Director, states, “We are grateful to our business partners and event sponsors who help us make the Van Wert County Fair a success year-after-year. Patrons can expect a variety of free entertainment made possible by our sponsors in addition to our amusements and rides.”
Fair patrons can experience exciting entertainment all across the grounds including the Gospel Tent powered by Van Wert Live, The Grandstand, Wallace Plumbing South Entertainment Beer Tent, the Landing @ Gate 2, the Midway Entertainment Tent, and the Advanced Insurance North Outdoor Entertainment Stage. Grandstand events include Harness Racing, Cheerleading Competition, Tug-A-Truck, OSTPA Tractor Pulls, Thursday night concert with country legends Confederate Railroad, Saturday night concert featuring Eli Young Band + Jana Kramer programmed by Van Wert Live, Motocross, ABAR Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby. Grandstand tickets can be purchased online or in the Fair Office, prices vary per event.
Patrons can also expect FREE Entertainment acts that will be at the fair throughout the week. Lined up for free music entertainment we have Gold City Quartet, Dueling Pianos, Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move, The Browns, Bluegrass Concert, 7eventh Time Down, Green de Villes, Music Bingo and Trivia!. There are many children’s entertainment acts such as Dr. Whiz Bang, The Magic of Farming with Farmer Travis, Ready Go Dog Show, the Jungle Island Petting Zoo, and DinosaurXperience and Grand Illusions by the Blooms. Additional free entertainment includes Bear Hollow Wood Carvers, the Blacksmith, Michael Misko Magic and Michael Bishop Hypnotist. These events are made possible by generous donors and sponsors who allow us to bring FREE entertainment to the community.
Additional events include a corn hole tournament, the OSU Football Bash, a Jeep Rally, Car Show, Motorcycle Show. Throughout the week you will also find Children Serving Christ, St Mary’s The Assumption Catholic mass, Zion Union Church and more. Patrons can also expect over 40 food vendors, a full Commercial Building full of businesses and other vendors as well as the fun Fair games we have all come to know and love.
From Board President, Kathy McCollow, “While attending the fair, please take the opportunity to check out our 4-H program hard at work. This year we have approximately 440 4-H members completing a wide range of projects, as well as numerous FFA members that extend our youth participation to nearly 500 individuals. We are grateful for our 4-H extension agents, ag teachers, and 4-H advisors that encourage, educate, and preserve our agricultural roots. This energetic youth group will one day be our agricultural specialists and future fair board members. Let’s show them our support. We can’t wait to see you at the fair!”
The Van Wert County Agricultural Society would like to specifically thank the following Sponsors of the Day for their continued commitment to the Van Wert County Fair: First Financial Bank, CHP Home Care & Hospice, First Federal Bank of Van Wert, First Bank of Berne, Central Insurance, Ohio Health and Superior Credit Union. Thanks also to Wallace Plumbing, Advanced Insurance Agency and Van Wert Live for their event location sponsorships. A full list of sponsors and donors can be found at www.vanwertcountyfair.com
The Van Wert County Agricultural Society is a nonprofit organization with a board of directors that help guide the organization. The mission of the Van Wert County Agricultural Society is to educate, enhance and preserve our agricultural roots through our youth and our community. Additional information including bylaws and governing documents can be found at www.vanwertcountyfair.com.