Thursday, August 3, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Venedocia, admitted violating her bond for failure to report to Probation; Court sets bond at $25,000 cash or surety; she also signed a Time Waiver in open Court; pre-trial set for 8/16/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Monday, August 14, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Gregory Foster, 48, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Possession of Heroin, F5, Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, F5 and Possession of Cocaine, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Jack Buckner, 48, Wren, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 10/10/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
Jeffrey Buckner, 48, Paulding, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 10/10/23 @ 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
PROBATION VIOLATION
Elisha Secrist, 25, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by not completing treatment; Court extended his Probation until 8/24/25.
Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation for breaking the no contact order; bond set at $25,000 cash or surety; sentencing set for 8/23/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
BOND/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
Hayden Marsee, 21, Van Wert, admitted to violating his Bond/Intervention in Lieu by failing drug tests; Court revokes Intervention in Lieu, releases him on a surety bond and sets sentencing for 9/6/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Venedocia, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare her case; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Kavon Edwards, 27, Columbus, changed his plea to Guilty of Theft, F5; Court orders a pre-sentence investigation and sets sentencing for 9/27/23 @ 9:30 a.m.