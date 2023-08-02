Thursday, July 27, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Brittany Pessefall, 26, Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4, and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, F4. She was then sentenced to 30 days jail to be released upon arrangement of inpatient treatment, 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment including Drug Court Program, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
BOND VIOLATION
Torrey Moss, 29, Lorain, admitted violating his bond by failure to maintain address with Probation. Court sets new bond at $50,000 cash or surety; pre-trial set for 8/2/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 2, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Cody Gheen, 27, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/23/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
BOND VIOLATIONS
Adrian Daniels, 23, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by being convicted of a misdemeanor while on bond; continue $10,000 cash bond;
Jeffrey Kallas, 22, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to appear; Court sets new bond at $10,000 cash or surety; also held in Contempt of Court and was sentenced to 3 days jail; further pre-trial set for 8/9/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
James W. Vibbert, 60, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated
Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Connor Manson, 19, Toledo, changed his plea to Guilty of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F3. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/13/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
Torrey Moss, 30, Lorain, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/6/23 @ 9:00 a.m.