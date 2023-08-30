Thursday, August 24, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Julie Survilla, 47, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/13/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Trenton Harker, 24, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/20/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
TIME WAIVER
Sharley Blake, 37, Willshire, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Pre-trial set for 9/27/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
BOND VIOLATION
Joshua Carroll, 35, St. Marys, admitted violating his bond by consuming alcohol while on bond. Court sets new bond at $5,000 cash along or commercial surety and electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor if bonded out; pre-trial set for 10/18/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Armando Duprey, Jr., 37, Ft. Wayne, IN, Grand Theft, F4, Theft, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison for each count, to be served concurrent, with credit for 84 days already served, restitution and court costs.