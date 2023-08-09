Thursday, August 3, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Britney Mitchell, 30, Van Wert, admitted violating her bond for failure to report to her sentencing hearing. Court set new bond at $100,000 cash or surety; sentencing re-scheduled for 8/16/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Leonard Delong, 36, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Making Terroristic Threat, F3. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or commercial surety, EMHA if released; pre-trial set for 8/23/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jacob Langley, 29, Ft. Wayne, IN, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, F4. Released on surety bond, no contact with victim or his business; pre- trial set for 8/23/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
JURY TRIAL
DaShawn Jones, 33, Ft. Wayne, IN, was found Guilty of Complicity in the Commission of an Offense, F1, Kidnapping, F1, Felonious Assault, F3 and Aggravated Burglary, F3, after a two-day jury trial. The Court ordered a pre- sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/13/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Alexis Stemen, 24, Delphos, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Assault, F4 and Criminal Trespass, M4; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tommie Grieshaber, 53, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, F4; released on surety bond and a no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Zachariah Germann, 35, Ohio City, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, F3; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jason Mitchell, 49, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty of Theft, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Michael Tucker, 35, Convoy, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 10:00 a.m.
Courtney Thomas, 29, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to 3 Counts of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Brock Parsons, 34, Delphos, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Possession of Marijuana, F3, Trafficking in Marijuana, F3 and Having Weapons While Under Disability, F3; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 9/6/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
SENTENCINGS
Adrian Daniels, 23, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 90 days jail with credit for 43 days already served; ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees plus Court costs.
Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert, Theft, M1 – ordered to pay $250 fine, partial appointed counsel fees plus court costs.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Travis Faulkner, 48, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug screen and not engaging in treatment; pre-trial set for 8/23/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jeffrey Kallas, 22, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 7 days already served. Zachary Herman, 21, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 - Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/20/23 @ 9:00 a.m.