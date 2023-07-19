Wednesday, July 19, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Joseph Black, 57, Watertown, NY, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 8/16/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Ashley Sterling, 38, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
TIME WAIVER
Joshua Carroll, 35, St. Marys - signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Sarah Tewksbury, 38, Rockford, changed her plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Cocaine, F3. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Armando Duprey, Jr., 37, Ft. Wayne, IN, changed his plea to Guilty of Grand Theft, F4 and Theft, F5 – Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 8/30/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty of Theft, M1 – sentencing set for 8/9/23 @ 9:00 a.m.