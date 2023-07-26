Thursday, July 19, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Zachary Ross, 27, Grover Hill, Vehicular Assault, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 3 days time already served; no contact with victim or family; sentence to be served consecutive to Paulding County sentence; ordered to pay $32,600.89 restitution and court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Jason Scott, 43, Van Wert, changed his plea to an amended charge of Domestic Violence, M1. He was then sentenced to sentenced to 2 years Community Control, 60 days electronic house arrest with curfew, 30 days jail at a later date, mental health and substance abuse assessment and any treatment, monthly probation fees and court costs
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F3, - sentenced to 9 months prison with credit for 7 days already served; and Violating a Protection Order, F5 – sentenced to 9 months prison with credit for 7 days already served; sentences to be served concurrently; and court costs.
COMPETENCY HEARING
Jamal Pirani, 41, Findlay, was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo. Bond was reduced to $25,000 cash or surety along with electronic house arrest. Pre-trial set for 8/14/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
TIME WAIVER
Kavon Edwards, 27, Columbus, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 8/16/23 @ 8:00 a.m.