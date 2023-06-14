Thursday, June 8, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Armando Duprey, Jr., 36, Ft. Wayne, IN, entered a Not Guilty Plea to 2 Counts of Grand Theft, F4, and 1 Count of Theft, F5. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Monday, June 12, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jeffrey Buckner, 48, Paulding, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Aggravated Burglary, F1, and Domestic Violence, M1. Bond set at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, no contact with victim or residence; pre-trial set for 7/5/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
MAGISTRATE CHRISTINE STEFFAN
ARRAIGNMENT
Kavon Edwards, 27, Columbus, entered a Not Guilty Plea to Theft, F5. Released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 7/5/23 @ 9:00 a.m.