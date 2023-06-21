Tuesday, June 20, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Joshua Carroll, 35, St. Marys, admitted to violating his probation by consuming alcohol. Released on surety bond along with electronic house arrest with alcohol sensor and curfew; pre-trial set for 7/19/23.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Christopher Spanos, 53, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Violating a Protection Order, F5 and Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F3. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 7/26/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Shane Burk, 53, Ohio City, plead Not Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5- released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 7/12/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Tony Brown, 66, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information for Disorderly Conduct, MM. He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.
SENTENCING
Amy Bendele, 45, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison; and OVI, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison; license suspended for 10 years; ordered to pay $1,300 fine and court costs; sentences to be served concurrently.
Connor Jacobs, 18, Ft. Wayne, IN, Receiving Stolen Property, F4 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, obtain GED, complete Thinking for Change program, 100 hours Community Service, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Sabrina Switzer, 24, Paulding, Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, F3 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 90 days electronic house arrest with curfew, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $75,308, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Tristan Smith, 24, Van Wert, Endangering Children, F3 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 60 days electronic house arrest with curfew, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.