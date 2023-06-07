Friday, June 2, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jack Buckner, 48, Wren – entered a plea of Not Guilty to Aggravated Burglary, F1 and Domestic Violence, F3. Bond set at $45,000 cash on surety bond, pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Sharley Blake, 37, Willshire – entered a plea of Not Guilty to Aggravated Arson, F1, Aggravated Arson, F2, Insurance Fraud, F4, and 2 Counts of Endangering Children, M1. Released on surety bond with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tyler Paxson, 28, Van Wert – entered a plea of Not Guilty to 2 Counts of Aggravated Burglary, F1 and 2 Counts of Felonious Assault, F2. Bond set at $500,000 cash or commercial surety and no contact with victims; pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Jason Scott, 43, Van Wert - entered a Not Guilty Plea to Domestic Violence, F3. Released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 6/29/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Judith Ball, 40, Van Wert - entered a Not Guilty Plea to Theft, F5. Released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Scott Keber, 31, Ohio City – entered a Not Guilty Plea to 5 Counts of Aggravated Arson, 7 Counts of F1, Arson, 3 Counts of Arson, F1 and 1 Count of Arson, M1. Court sets bond at $225,000 cash or surety; pre-trial to be set at a later date.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Jessica Sauder, 31, Grover Hill, Receiving Stolen Property, M1 - admitted violating her probation by failing drug tests. She was then sentenced to 150 days jail with credit for 72 days already served.
William Crutchfield, 50, Paulding, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – admitted violating his probation by failing to do community service. Court then extended his Community Control to 6/24/25 or until after completion of his requirements.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLATION
Ashley Sterling, 38, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating her Intervention in Lieu by failing to attend treatment appointments. Court revoked her Intervention in Lieu and ordered a pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 7/19/23 @ 9:00 a.m.