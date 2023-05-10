Tuesday, May 9, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Brittany Pessefall, 26, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, F4. Court sets bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 5/24/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, F4; Court sets bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
INTERVENTION IN LIEU/BOND VIOLATION
Mary McVicker, 34, Payne, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - admitted violating her Intervention in Lieu and Bond by failing a drug test and failing to follow through with treatment. Court released her on a surety bond along with electronic house arrest and curfew; sentencing set for 6/28/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Frank Ross, 54, Van Wert, entered a plea of not guilty to Violating a Protection Order, F5; released on surety bond and electronic house arrest with curfew; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Adam Grogg, 33, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, F3; Court sets bond at $45,000 cash or commercial surety along with electronic house arrest with curfew; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Ryan Jacomet, 24, Delphos, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F5 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Sarah Tewksbury, 38, Rockford, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Possession of Cocaine, F1; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
William Dix, 37, Van Wert - Count 1, Harassment with a Bodily Substance, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 18 days already served; Count 2, Assault, F4 – sentenced to 15 months prison with credit for 18 days already served; Count 3, Assault, F4, F4 – sentenced to 15 months prison with credit for 18 days already served. All sentences to be served concurrently.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Sabrina Switzer, 24, Paulding, changed her plea to guilty to Theft from an Elderly Person in a Protected Class, F3. Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/21/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Conner Jacobs, 18, Ft. Wayne, IN, changed his plea to guilty of Receiving Stolen Property F4. Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/21/23 @ 9:00 a.m.