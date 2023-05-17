Wednesday, May 17, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Latricia Darst, 34, Van Wert, plead Not Guilty to Assault, F4, Obstructing Official Business, F5, Resisting Arrest, M1, OVI, M1, and Operating a Motor Vehicle Bearing an Invalid License Photo or Identification, M2; Court set bond at $22,500 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 5/31/23 @ 8:15 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Tristan Smith, 24, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Endangering Children, F3. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/21/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Amy Hart, 35, Van Wert, Complicity of Commission of an Offense, F5 - sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Supervision, 30 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Thomas Medford, 42, Ohio City, Assault, F4 - sentenced to 90 days jail, 3 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Samantha Lacy, 31, Van Wert, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 5 years Community Control, 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Sonny Grandstaff, 23, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 195 days already served; Improper Handling of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, F4 – sentenced to 18 months prison with credit for 195 days days already served; sentences to be served concurrent.
Eric Seekings, 40, Van Wert, Menacing by Stalking, F4 - sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 30 days electronic house arrest, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, drug court, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.
COMMUNITY CONTROL/BOND/IIL VIOLATIONS
Hayden Marsee, 20, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – admitted violating his Bond/Intervention In Lieu by failing drug screens, assignments and reporting to Probation. Court placed him back on Intervention in Lieu for 2 years along with the drug court program.
Eric Seekings, 40, Van Wert, Attempted Burglary, F3 – admitted violating his Community Control by committing another offense while on Community Control. He was placed back on Community Control for 5 years from the original date of placement.
TIME WAIVER
Nicholas Burgoon, 24, Ohio City, signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare his case. Pre-trial set for 6/21/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
BOND MODIFICATION
Tony Brown, 66, Van Wert, was in Court for a hearing on Modification of Bond. Court lifted no contact order; pre-trial set for 6/21/23 @ 8:30 a.m.