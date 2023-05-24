Friday, May 19, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATIONS
Torrey Moss, 29, Lorain, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F3, admitted to violating his bond by failure to appear to probation. Judge continued bond and set pre-trial for 6/21/23 at 9:00 am.
Chad Robinson, 44, Van Wert, Breaking and Entering, F5, admitted to violating his bond by failure to appear to probation. Judge set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond and set pre-trial for 5/24/23 at 8:00 am.
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
TIME WAIVER
Brittany Pessefall, 26, Van Wert, Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, F4 – signed a time waiver in open Court and requested additional time to prepare her case. Pre-trial set for 6/28/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Chad Robinson, 44, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty of Breaking and Entering, F5. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/28/23 @ 9:00 a.m.