Thursday, May 25, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Craig Marks, 41, Youngstown, entered a Not Guilty plea to Failure to Appear, F4. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety; court will set pre-trial at a later date.
Friday, May 26, 2023
MAGISTRATE CHRISTINE STEFFAN
ARRAIGNMENT
Joshua Carroll, 35, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty plea to Vandalism, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 6/21/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday, May 30, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Bobby Burnett, 28, Van Wert, entered a Not Guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of a Drugs, F5 – released on surety bond, pre-trial set for 6/21/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Zachary Ross, 27, Grover Hill, changed his plea to Guilty of Vehicular Assault, F4 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/29/23 @ 1:30 a.m.
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Latricia Darst, 34, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty of Assault, F4 and OVI, M1 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 7/12/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Justin Pegg, 26, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Domestic Violence, F4 – Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 7/12/23 @ 9:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
Idris Nurrideen, 47, Van Wert, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F3 – sentenced to 30 months prison with credit for 143 days already served; Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5 – sentenced to 12 months prison with credit for 143 days already served; sentences to be served concurrently.
Nathanial Owens, 24, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 114 days already served. Ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees plus Court costs.
Joshua Brown, 41, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 15 months prison with credit for 1 day already served.
Jaime Stemen, 54, Ohio City, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F4; Possession of Drugs, F4 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5; and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 6 months at the WORTH Center; 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours Community Service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.