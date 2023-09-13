Monday, September 11, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Tyler Paxson, 28, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Felonious Assault, F2 and a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information of Trespass in a Habitation Where a Person if Present or Likely to be Present, F4. Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 10/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Frank Ross, Jr., 54, Middle Point, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Violating a Protection Order, F5, Domestic Violence, M1 and Assault, M1. Court set bond at $10,000 cash or commercial surety, electronic house arrest if released, no contact with victim; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Eli Jasztal, 35, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Trespass in a Habitation when a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 and Assault, M1. Court set bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, no contact order; pre-trial set for 10/4/23 @ 8:30 a.m.
Zachary Brooks, 30, Convoy, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Strangulation, F4, Rape, F1, and Domestic Violence, M1. Court set Bond at $50,000 cash or commercial surety, electronic house arrest if released, no contact with victim; pre-trial set for 10/4/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
James Porter, Jr., 42, Ohio City, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Sean Bright, 27, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Strangulation, F4 and Domestic Violence, M1; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Mikayla Lavy, 28, Delphos, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, F5, and 2 Counts of OVI, M1; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 10/10/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Rachel Parsons, 37, Middle Point, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Corrupting Another with Drugs, F4 and Endangering Children, M1; released on surety bond and to follow custody orders; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 8:00 a.m.
Stephen Barnhart, 29, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Strangulation, F4, Domestic Violence, M1 and Endangering Children, M1; released on surety bond and no contact order with victims; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Tralisa Lane, 31, Delphos, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Trespass in a Habitation where a Person is Present or Likely to be Present, F4 and Domestic Violence, F4; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Charmin Justin, 55, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jason Mitchell, 49, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Possession of Heroin, F5 and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 10/04/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 53, Van Wert, entered a plea of Not Guilty to Telecommunications Harassment, F5; released on surety bond and no contact order with victim; pre-trial set for 10/11/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
SENTENCING
Conner Manson, 20, Toledo, Failure to Provide a Notice of Change of Address, F3 – sentenced to 60 days in jail. Ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and Court costs.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Eugene Munson, Jr., 40, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty of Tampering with Evidence, F3 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 . Court ordered a presentence investigation and set sentencing for 10/25/23 @ 9:00 a.m.
Jacquelyn Forthman, 34, Venedocia, changed her plea to Guilty of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.