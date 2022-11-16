Thursday, November 3, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND/INTERVENTION IN LIEU VIOLATION
John Duer, 29, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond and Intervention in Lieu by failing to report to Probation and failure to follow through with his treatment. New bond was set at $5,000 cash or commercial surety along with a personal surety bond and electronic house arrest; sentencing set for 12/21/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Monday, November 7, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
JURY TRIAL
Donald O’Day, 45, Convoy, was found Guilty of Failure to Comply With and Order or Signal of a Police Officer, F3, after a one-day jury trial. The Court ordered a PSI and set sentencing for 11/28/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATION
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failure to report to Probation. Court sets new bond at $5,000 surety with special conditions of passing a drug screen, along with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
ARRAIGNMENT
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, pled not guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; released on $5,000 surety bond with special conditions of passing a drug screen, along with electronic house arrest; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
SENTENCING
Eric Hohman, 33, Ohio City, 3 counts of Grand Theft, F4 – sentenced to 5 years community control; 3 years intensive supervision; electronic house arrest until December 21, 2022; 120 days jail beginning 12/26/22; 30 days jail at a later date, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment,treatment and court costs. Restitution was also ordered in the amount of $186,107.51
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT (All entered Not Guilty Pleas)
Richard Bendele, 44, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – released on surety bond with Waiver of Extradition; pre-trial 12/14/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Jason Mosure, 42, Van Wert, Telecommunication Harassment, F5 - released on surety bond with Waiver of Extradition and no contact with victim; pre-trial 11/30/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
William Crutchfield, 50, Van Wert, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial 11/30/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
Thomas Medford, 41, Ohio City, Assault, F4 - released on surety bond; pre-trial 11/30/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
Richard Andrews, 34, Defiance, Violating a Protective Order, F5 - released on surety bond and no contact with victim; pre-trial 11/30/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Thomas Suazo, 18, Van Wert, Theft, F5 - released on surety bond and no contact with victim; pre-trial 11/30/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
Nicole Cooper, 40, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 - released on surety bond; pre-trial 12/14/22 @ 8:30 a.m.
Christopher Knuth, 38, Middle Point, Failure to Provide Notice of Change of Address, F4 – released on surety bond with special condition of reporting address; pre-trial 12/15/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Steve Shannon, 43, Ft. Wayne, changed his plea to guilty to a Bill of Information of Assault, M1, Unauthorized Use of Vehicle, M1 and Obstructing Official Business, M2; sentencing set for 12/15/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Korbin Taylor, 24, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Theft from a Person in a Protected Class, F5; Court ordered pre-sentence investigation; sentencing set for 12/15/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
James Jewell, 40, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Breaking and Entering, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Jimmie Dean Vibbert, 52, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
SENTENCING
Austin Schwaner, 23, Van Wert, Notice of Failure to Provide Change of Address, F4 -sentenced to 3 years Community Control, up to 6 months at the WORTH Center, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, random screens, substance abuse assessment and treatment, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Taylor Shae Baker, 31, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to a Bill of Information of Aggravated Assault, F4; sentenced to 17 months prison with credit for 175 days already served and court costs.
Drew Kenny, 29, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to Burglary, F4; sentenced to 16 months prison with credit for 79 days already served and court costs.
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEAS
Cainan Burnett, 24, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Receiving Stolen Property, F4 and Breaking and Entering, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Nathanial Owens, 24, Delphos, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction, and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
PROBATION VIOLATION
Michael Speakman, 30, Van Wert, admitted violating his probation by using an illegal substance. Probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 120 days jail with credit for 66 days already served.
SENTENCINGS
James Mihm, Jr., 28, Van Wert, OVI, M1 – sentenced to 1 year Community Control, 10 days jail beginning 11/25/22 @ 9:00 a.m., 90 days electronic house arrest with alcohol censor starting 12/5/22, alcohol and substance abuse assessment and treatment, drivers license suspended for 1 year, monthly probation fees and court costs.
Tyler Enmark, 27, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4 – sentenced to 17 months prison with credit for 12 days already served and court costs.
Ethan Mezuk, 32, Convoy, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Substance, F5 and Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 3 years Community Control, 60 days electronic house arrest, continue treatment program, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.
Timothy Schlatman, 41, Van Wert, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5 – sentenced to 6 months at the WORTH Center; 3 years Community Control, 2 years Intensive Probation, 30 days jail at a later date, substance abuse assessment and treatment, partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.