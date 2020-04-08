Press Release from Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:
FRIDAY, APRIL 3, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BILL OF INFORMATION
Landin Burch, 19, Convoy, entered a guilty plea to a prosecutor’s Bill of Information charging him with Discharge of firearm on or near prohibited premises M1. $500 fine, costs, 2 firearms involved forfeited.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS (All pled not guilty)
Stephen Spieldenner, 50, Lima, Attempted Murder with Firearm specification, F1, Aggravated Burglary with Firearm spec, F1, Felonious Assault with firearm spec, F2. Bond set at $250,000 cash or commercial surety with Telephone PT 4/28/20 @ 830 am
Marissa Kreischer, 34, Van Wert, Failure to Comply with Order of Police Officer, F3, Assault on Peace Officer, F4. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, Telephone PT 4/28/20 @ 8 am.
Ashley McKee, 36, Van Wert, Failure to Comply with Order of Police Officer, F3, Failure to stop after an accident, M1, Driving under suspension, M1. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety, Telephone PT 4/29/20 @ 8 am.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Austin Schwaner, 20, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Unlawful sexual conduct with minor, F4, The Court ordered a Presentence investigation and set sentencing for June 3, 2020 @ 9 am.