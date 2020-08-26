Media Release from Van Wert County Courts:
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
BOND HEARING
David Hecox, 24, Pittsfield, Illinois, requested a reduction in his bond amount, and following a hearing, that request was denied. The matter is set for a telephone PT on Sept 8, 2020 at 10 am.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Elisha Jacob Secrist, 22, Van Wert, Cruelty to Companion Animals, M1. Sentenced to: 3 years community control, 2 years intensive probation, 30 days jail at later date, 50 hours community service, mental health assessment and treatment, annual medical physical, ordered to pay costs, monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees, and $2,729.60 to Deb’s Dogs as restitution.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Derek Pontius, 35, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Having Weapon Under Disability, F3 and to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information charging him with Trespass in a Habitation, F4. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9/30/20 @ 8:30 am.
TIME WAIVERS
Robert Seibert, 33, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 9/22/20 @ 830 am.
Eric Seekings, 37, Paulding, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 9/22/20 @ 900 am.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
PROBATION VIOLATION
Johnathan Wells, 24, Antwerp, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation. Sentencing set for 9/22/20 @ 930.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCINGS
Cody McGinnis, 36, Van Wert, Failure to Register as Sex Offender, F4, sentenced to 16 months prison, no credit for days served, Court costs.
Jonathan Slusher, 36, Van Wert, Domestic Violence, F4. Sentenced to: 17 months prison, credit for 142 days served, costs
CHANGE OF PLEA
Frank Ross, Jr. 51, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.