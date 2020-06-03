MONDAY, JUNE 1, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCING
Korbin Taylor, 22, Van Wert, was sentenced on two charges: Aggravated Assault, F4, 18 months prison with credit for 81 days served. Possession of Heroin, F5: 12 months prison with credit for 136 days served, concurrent to each other and concurrent to his sentence from Mercer County. Costs.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
SENTENCINGS
Brandon Potter, 34, Van Wert, Trafficking in Heroin, F5, sentenced to 3 years community control, 30 days jail beginning July 1, additional 30 days jail at later date, 100 hours community service, no drugs or alcohol without prescription, ordered to pay costs, partial appointed counsel fees and monthly probation fees.
Austin Schwaner, 20, Van Wert, sentenced for Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, F4. Sentenced: 15 months prison, credit 120 days served, Tier 2 sex offender, costs,
TIME WAIVER
Jonathan Slusher, 35, Van Wert, signed a written time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 6/25/20 @ 10 am
Sean Laderer, 47, New Hampshire, OH, signed a written time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 7/16/20 @ 8 am
Kelly Alvarez, Jr., 25, Van Wert, signed a written time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare his case. PT set for 7/16/20 @ 8:20 am
CHANGES OF PLEAS
Colby Black, 36, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. The Court ordered a Pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 7/22/20 @ 8 am
Marah Davis, 29, Decatur, IN, changed her plea to guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Heather Pirani, 34, Paulding, changed her plea to Guilty to Complicity to theft of drugs, F4. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Keith Bailey, 35, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. He then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.