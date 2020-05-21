TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Amber Owens, 35, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Tampering with Evidence F3, and Possession of Cocaine, F3. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/24/20 @ 8:20 am
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
CHANGE OF PLEA
Adam Stripe, 43, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Theft F5. 2 other cases were dismissed by prosecutors for his plea. He also agreed to pay restitution in all three cases. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/24/20 @ 8 am
Anita Dunlap, 43, Toledo, changed her plea to guilty to 3 charges, all amended to Theft M1. Sentencing set for 6/24/20 @ 945
Sonny Metzger, 45, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/24/20 @ 8 am
Kimberly Miller, 54, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Theft, F4. Further hearing set for 6/25/20 @ 10 am
Dustin Lehmkuhle, 30, Delphos, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/25/20 @ 8 am
David Bashore, 47, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Improper Handling Firearm in Motor Vehicle, F5 and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, and then requested, and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and his case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
Coy McConnell, 23, Van Wert, changed his plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. The Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 6/25/20 @ 8:20 am
Jordan Vickery, 36, Middle Point, changed his plea to Guilty to Theft, F5, Receiving Stolen Property F5, and Fail to file notice of change of address on his sex offender registration, F4. Sentencing set for 6/25/20 @ 9:30 am. Pre-sentence investigation ordered.
SENTENCING
Adam Grogg, 30, Convoy, was sentenced for Domestic Violence, M1, 2 years community control, 30 days jail at later date, 50 hours community service, 1 year intensive probation, mental and substance abuse assessments and treatment. Ordered to pay costs, partial appointed counsel fees, and monthly probation fee.