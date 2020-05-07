Court News Generic.jpg

THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2020

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

CHANGE OF PLEA

Nikia Vogel, 43, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to an amended charge of Assault M1. She was then sentenced to 46 days jail with credit for 46 days served. Also ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.

Faith Sevitz, 40, Van Wert, changed her plea to Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5, Possession of Heroin, F5, and Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, F5. She then requested, and was granted, Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020

JUDGE DAVID CHENEY

SENTENCING

Taylor Vannett, 21, Van Wert, was sentenced by Visiting Judge David Cheney of Allen County, on a charge of Robbery F3. Judge Cheney sentenced him to 2 years community control, Mental health evaluation and treatment, 100 days jail with credit for 80 days already served. He was ordered to pay restitution to Lassus Handy Dandy of $46, and court costs.

FRIDAY, MAY 1, 2020

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

BOND VIOLATION

Mark Eberle, 41, Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failure to charge

Electronic House arrest ankle bracelet . The case was set for further hearing on 5/8/20 @ 3 pm. Bond set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6, 2020

JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD

CHANGE OF PLEA

Gary Caywood, 54, Scott, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. The Court ordered a Presentence

Investigation and set sentencing for 6/10/20 @ 10:15

SENTENCING

Alexandria Fletter, 22, Van Wert, was sentenced for Aggravated Possession of

Drugs, F5 and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, M2. She was sentenced to: 3 years community control, 30 days jail at later date, 100 hours community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, maintain employment after treatment, pay child support obligations, 2 years intensive probation, ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fee, and costs.

 

