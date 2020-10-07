FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENT
Larry Flory, III, 36, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F3. He was released on a surety bond and set for telephone PT set for Oct 29, 2020 at 1:30 pm.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Zachary Smith, 22, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F4. Released on surety bond with no contact with victim. PT set for 10/28/20 @ 8:30 am.
Forest Houseworth, III, 37, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, F2. He was released on a surety bond with PT set on 10/28/20 @ 8:40 am.
Jesse Miller, 30, Convoy, appeared for an initial appearance on charges of Improperly Discharging a Firearm into a Habitation, F2, with a 3 year Firearm Specification, Tampering with Evidence, F3, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, F4, with a 3 year Firearm Specification. Bond was set at $100,000 cash or commercial surety with an order to have no contact with the victim.
Trey Jones, 23, Spencerville, entered a not guilty plea to: Reckless Homicide, F3, with a 3 year Firearm Specification and a Specification for Forfeiture of the weapon involved, Using Weapons While Intoxicated, M1, and Improperly Handling Weapons in a Motor Vehicle, F4. Bond was set at $500,000 cash or commercial surety, no contact with victim’s family, and Telephone PT set for 10/29/20 @ 2:30 pm.
BOND VIOLATION
Jose Sanchez, 41, Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing to report a police contact to probation. Hearing to be set. Bond set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2020
VISITING JUDGE KEITH SCHIERLOH
ARRAIGNMENT
Calahan Wolfrum, 20, Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to Corrupting Another with Drugs, F2, and Possession of LSD, F5. Bond was set at $20,000 cash, with 10% privilege. PT to be scheduled.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7, 2020
JUDGE MARTIN BURCHFIELD
ARRAIGNMENTS
Dustin Stuckey, 34, Middle Point, entered a not guilty plea to Possession of Fentanyl related compound, F5. Released on surety bond, PT set for 10/28/20 @ 8:15 am
Jeremy Baer, 37, Willshire, entered a not guilty plea to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. Released on a surety bond with PT set for 10/21/20 @ 8:45am
SENTENCINGS
Travis Dudgeon, 41, Delphos, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5. Sentenced to: 3 years community control, 30 days jail at later date, 100 hours community service, substance abuse assessment and treatment, 2 years intensive probation, ordered to pay monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees, and costs.
Derek Pontius, 35, Van Wert, Trespass in Habitation, F4, Having Weapons Under Disability, F3 Sentenced to: 3 years community control, up to 6 months at WORTH Center, substance abuse and mental health assessments and treatment, 200 hours community service, 2 years intensive probation, ordered to pay monthly probation fee, partial appointed counsel fees, and costs.
CHANGES OF PLEA
Chad Young, 32, Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of Domestic Violence, M1. He was then sentenced to: 2 days jail, credit for 2 days served, ordered to pay costs and partial appointed counsel fees.
ARRAIGNMENT
Andrew Thomas, 38, Ohio City, entered a not guilty plea to Domestic Violence, F3. The Court set a surety bond with a no contact order with victim, as defendant as defendant is currently in prison. PT set for 10/28/20 @ 11:00 am.