Van Wert County gets reminded how to be tornado ready before storm season

As we approach tornado season, Van Wert County residents are reminded how to be prepared.
On Sunday, the director of Van Wert homeland security and emergency management Rico McCoy gave a brief presentation to the community on severe weather safety.
The Convoy Opera House hosted the meeting where residents learned about being tornado ready. It’s been nearly 20 years since the county saw their last serious tornado, so the county has seen several improvements to their alert systems since then.
McCoy says, “A lot of times, you’ll hear people say when they’ve been hit by a bad storm, ‘we didn’t know it was coming’ or ‘there wasn't any warning,’ and we make sure that we have that in place here in Van Wert County. That people understand how they’re going to get that information and the many ways of disseminating that out.”
McCoy says Van Wert County tops as number one in the state for severe weather and has experienced 32 tornadoes since the year 1990.