Van Wert County Historical Society wraps up 4th of July events

The Fourth of July festivities in Van Wert wrapped up on Monday afternoon with their annual Holiday at Home event.
The Van Wert County Historical Society put on the event at their museum campus. People could enjoy food, local vendors, and music courtesy of the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band and Randy Long's gospel performance.
Last year, the historical society had to cut the annual event because of the pandemic, so this year organizers say that they're just thankful that they can bring people back together with this celebration this year.