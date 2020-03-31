Press Release from Van Wert County EMA: Van Wert County Commissioners have declared that a state of emergency exists in Van Wert County.
The Van Wert County Emergency Operations Center has been activated in support of the outbreak of COVID-19.
The Van Wert County EMA with support from Van Wert CERT (citizen emergency response team) will open a call center and begin offering assistance to those who need delivery of basic food and supplies. This service should be used by those who have no means to otherwise travel to get basic needs, or are ill and should not come in contact with other people. Call center will open weekdays from 9:00am-6:00pm starting Tuesday March 31,2020 for phone calls only. The center will remain open until the emergency subsides.
Call center number 419-623-1095, or 419-623-4177.