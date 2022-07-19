7/19/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office: The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday July 18, 2022
0449 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
0657 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
0753 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
0907 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to an address in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
0954 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1051 hrs. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence in Union Township for subject having difficulty breathing.
1124 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Ohio City ref a loose dog.
1236 hrs. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in the City of Delphos for a subject with a broken ankle.
1319 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Union Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject obtained property.
1507 hrs. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. The driver of the vehicle failed the field sobriety testing and refused the chemical test. The driver, Jason Lutts age 40 of Middle Point was arrested for OVI. He was issued a citation and released. A passenger in the vehicle was arrested on a warrant issued from a Hancock County Court for failure to appear. Brian Lutts age 34 of Middle Point was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility and later released on bond.
1508 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Ohio City to take a complaint of a subject that had trespassed on his property over the weekend.
1551 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a report of a semi-truck stuck in the roadway.
1621 hrs. – Deputies and Wren EMS was dispatched to a residence in Harrison Township after receiving a report of a subject stuck in a pond on a ATV. Van Wert Fire was dispatched for water rescue. The ATV had rolled on its side. The rider was above water. The rider of the ATV was able to be removed from the water without injury. Van Wert Fire was canceled. The ATV will be pulled from the water at a later time. The incident occurred on private property owned by the rider of the ATV.
1852 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.
2054 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Pleasant Township after receiving a complaint of a subject mowing and blowing grass in the roadway.
2154 hrs. – Deputies on a routine traffic stop in the city of Van Wert, seized an amount of suspected marijuana.