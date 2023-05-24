Van Wert Forward excited to share progress being made in downtown renovations

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Van Wert Forward is excited to announce some progress being made for their multi-million dollar downtown renovation project.
A section of sidewalk was reopened to pedestrian traffic outside the Oddfellow's Lodge this week. Some sections of the sidewalk along Washington Street have been closed since 2021 as work on the exterior and interior of the building was going on. It may be just a small portion of the 100 million-dollar project, but it shows the vision of what Van Wert Forward wants to do for downtown Van Wert.
"What we had out here before was nice, but we decided that we wanted to bring a little bit of greenery to downtown and incorporate it into our landscaping. You can see that with the improvements we put in," says Hall Block, Ex. Dir. Van Wert Forward. "As soon as we installed the greenery and the trees and the other landscaping it started really feels like home.
Hall says Van Wert Forward is seeing real progress in getting tenants signed up and there could be an announcement soon on some of the businesses that are going to make downtown home. Plus there are many people that will be moving into their actual home when work is done on the residential areas.
"Just in phase one, we have 36 residential units that we will be able to lease out. Actually, half of those are already leased up," adds Block. "And we are planning to have possibly up to 100 over the future phases of this entire project."
As work continues in various spots downtown, the next sidewalk to get a makeover is the southwest corner of Main and Washington Streets.