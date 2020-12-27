While phase one of the vaccine distribution has begun in West Central Ohio, there are still misconceptions on how the vaccines will affect the body.
Last week, Your Hometown Stations talked with Dr. George Trimble, the Chief of Medicine at Van Wert Health, who cleared up misconception regarding how the virus was made, and misinformation spreading throughout social media.
Dr. George Trimble debunked more myths regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, starting with the myth that the vaccine gives the recipient the virus itself.
"Absolutely not," said Dr. Trimble. "You are not getting any part of the virus, you are not getting all the instructions of making the virus. Just one little protein, that's all. It is safe."
Side effects of the vaccine are also a popular topic, such as Anaphylaxis. However, Van Wert Health states that the chance of getting the allergic reaction is very low.
"The risk of that is the same level of magnitude of risk of getting struck by lightning... it's really small," said Dr. Trimble. "Yeah, it's not something you want to have happen - it's very unlikely that it could happen - but if it happens, well, we deal with it and help you through it."
Dr. Trimble also talked on a myth that the vaccine can directly affect your DNA.
"That is entirely false, it has nothing to do with DNA. It has nothing to do with the nucleus, where the DNA is housed. The messenger RNA stays in the cytoplasm of the cell, it jumps onto the ribosomes, and is turned into protein. This does not become who you are."
Dr. Trimble also shared that while it's great that the vaccine is finally here, research is still being done by medical professionals and scientists. Studies such as how long the vaccine stays in the body are still being conducted. This could affect when a medical professional will recommend an individual to receive the vaccine.
"There will be a time when we have more data that would suggest that 'Even you who have had the virus and suffered the illness - go ahead and get the vaccine.' " stated Dr. Trimble. "We don't know yet when to recommend."