Van Wert High School hosts annual robotics competition

It was an exciting morning for dozens of high school students across the region who participated in this year's robotics competition at Van Wert High School. Every year more than 20 different teams from across Ohio compete in the robotics competition in hopes of qualifying for the state competition in March.
This year they competed to see which team could build the highest tower of Lego-like blocks within an allotted amount of time. Area coaches believe that preparing for a competition like this really helps the students gain the skills they need for future careers.
“They’re collaborating and working with teams, they’re problem-solving,” said Graham Fennell, Wapakoneta Robotics Team coach. “They’re doing everything you would have in an engineering firm. They’re documenting everything down, they’re recording what happens and constantly evaluating and redesigning.”
“A lot of our students from our program go on to engineering but even if they don’t they just have general problem-solving strategies and perseverance to go out on the workforce,” said Zane McElroy, Van Wert High School Robotics Team coach.
Many of the robotic team members agree that the skills they've learned over the years will truly benefit them later on.
“Just learning these skills now I think is really going to help me in the long run whether it be in college or in my profession afterward,” said Ryan Chen, Van Wert High School Robotics Team member.
“A lot of the skills that I’ve used in this club like sauntering and using the vertical mill are definitely going to be an asset to applying to colleges as well as future employers,” said Sydney Maller, Van Wert High School Robotics team.
Having the opportunity to connect with future employers is yet another reason why coaches say it’s beneficial to the students.
“I firmly believe that these young people with having the networks that they have will be able to go back and maybe an intern or get full-time employment with really any of these companies,” said Jared Ebbing, Coldwater Robotics Team volunteer coach.