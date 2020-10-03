Van Wert holds "Fallin' into Fun" festival to make up for the missed Peony Festival

The Peony Festival in Van Wert was canceled this year, just like many annual summer events, but that didn’t mean the festival court was giving up on a celebration. On Saturday, they held the "Fallin into Fun" festival.
“We’ve been around, we’re one of the longest organizations that have done something, it actually started in 1932, and for it to actually be happening right now, I’m very touched by it,” says Vickie Schulte, the former president of the Peony Festival Committee.
Van Wert was once known as the Peony Capital of the World, so it’s safe to say that the Peony Festival Committee takes pride in their history. When the Peony Festival had to be canceled, they were determined to find a way to hold a celebration.
Schulte says, “We started planning something here in the Fall, back in May and worked, and worked, and worked with the health departments and the EMA and everything to do things right so people can be safe, but we wanted to give to the community because we all know we’re struggling, all of us are struggling right now.”
The free event featured dozens of vendors, live entertainment, raffles, and a GearHeads Car Expo. This was also a chance for the Peony Festival Court to meet with the community and be recognized for their efforts.
Victoria Snyder, the first runner-up for Queen Jubilee says, “I know those little girls look at all of us in a way so I just want to do my best and perform my best and be a respectful role model for them.”
Snyder was also the community involvement winner. On top of the privilege of being a role model in your community, girls on the peony court are also awarded scholarships.
“School and college is definitely something that’s very important to me, I definitely push for it a lot and to be given the opportunity to receive that scholarship and just recognizing me felt amazing beyond belief really,” says Snyder.
Although the Fallin' into Fun festival was to make-up for the missed Peony Festival, the festival committee says that they’re definitely hoping to make the Fall festival another great Van Wert tradition.